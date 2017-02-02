Federated Farmers supports unified fire service

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 16:25

A single, amalgamated fire service should deliver better co-ordination of response, and improved resources for rural brigades, Federated Farmers Vice-President Anders Crofoot says.

Enacting legislation is still going through Parliament but a transition project is well underway for the formation of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) from 1 July this year. FENZ will be an amalgamation of the NZ Fire Service, the National Rural Fire Authority, 12 enlarged rural fire districts and 26 territorial authority rural fire authorities.

Farmers had initially been concerned the NZ Fire Service would be the dominant player in the new partnership, to the detriment of rural communities, Anders says.

"But consultation has been extensive and there has been considerable and constructive changes to the proposal. A new board and new senior management have shown a will to change the culture of the organisation.

"The consultation continues, which gives me great confidence it is not a NZ Fire Service takeover, nor will rural communities be dictated to by ‘corporate suits in Wellington’, as one critic has put it."

The new set-up provides for local advisory committees.

"Their form is not yet clearly defined, but they will play a crucial role in shaping policy to suit the region. Their input will be ignored at FENZ peril. If the volunteers are not happy they will walk away," Anders says.

The Government has approved extra funding of $303 million over four years from 2016/17, including a large component to address underinvestment in rural fire services.

Ongoing costs will be met by an increased levy on domestic and commercial insurance.

Fighting forest fires would be treated like any other land or property fire, with the cost borne by the service rather than solely by the forest owner.

This has drawn criticism but Anders points out forest owners will continue to pay for costs of fighting fires through their insurance. Some who want a higher level of protection will also continue to mount their own fire fighting forces, "just as many industrial plants do, and just as many home owners choose to install sprinkler systems in their houses.

"There will be increased funding from insurance, but it will be across a broader base."

Local government will no longer be funding rural fire so property owners will no longer have to pay for firefighting capability through their rates as well as insurance, he says.