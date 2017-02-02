Rangi Ruru students achieving at more than twice national result

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 17:14

A significant increase in the number of students achieving excellence in all NCEA levels is one of the new statistics making Rangi Ruru Girls’ School in Christchurch a standout in decile 8-10 schools across New Zealand.

Excellence endorsements by comparison to national decile 8-10 levels show Rangi Ruru students achieving at a level more than twice the national result, across all three levels of NCEA in 2016.

Level / Rangi Ruru 2016 / Rangi Ruru 2012 / National (Decile 8-10) 2016 / National (Decile 8-10) 2012

Level 1 / 63.6% / 51.2% / 28.3% / 21.0%

Level 2 / 53.9% / 39.7% / 23.0% / 17.1%

Level 3 / 38.5% / 25.9% / 18.8% / 11.1%

In addition, trends show an impressive increase at all levels for Rangi Ruru students from 2012-2016 with a 24.2% increase at Level 1, 35.8% increase at Level 2 and 48.6% increase at Level 3 in the achievement of excellence endorsements.

Assistant Principal responsible for the Curriculum at Rangi Ruru, Juliet Collins, says the results show an overall improvement in student achievement and particularly that more girls are moving from NCEA merit to excellence, demonstrating added value to their certificates.

"There are several reasons for this," she says. "One is that we approach student achievement as an achievement for us all; it’s a team effort amongst a very collegial staff. Rangi Ruru has a culture of expectation and support. We also work exceptionally hard ensuring we personalise our teaching to each student, tailor it to what each girl needs."

Collins says a key finding from the Rangi Ruru NCEA results is the decision to limit the number of credits that Level 1 students can complete in each subject.

"Limiting credits means that girls are able to achieve at a higher level while having more time to balance their workload with all their other involvements," said Ms Collins.

Juliet Collins also cites ongoing professional learning for teaching staff as being crucial.

"Identifying the educational outcomes our students need, informs the professional learning and development our teachers also need to achieve that," Juliet Collins says. "The skills and knowledge that young people need are changing all the time which is not surprising when you consider that the jobs many of these girls will have at the end of their education don’t even exist yet. It is up to us as educators to be abreast of those changes."