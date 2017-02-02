Funding for Northland conservation projects

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 17:21

Conservation work in Northland has received a major investment of $400,000 from the DOC Community Fund, announced today by Conservation Minister Maggie Barry.

Four groups will receive funding for community conservation work that contributes to the War on Weeds and Predator Free 2050.

"One project plans to create New Zealand’s first kiwi corridor along Northland’s East coast. It will connect two separate high density kiwi populations at Tutukaka and Whangarei Heads where Northland Brown kiwi numbers are stable and steadily increasing," Ms Barry says.

"Another involves wilding pine and weed removal from the single largest forest tract left in Northland. The Waipoua/Mataraua/Waima tract is of international significance and over the first 3 years of the project there will be replanting and releasing of self-seeding plants."

"Supporting strong community ambitions as these four groups are doing is vital to the future of conservation in New Zealand," Ms Barry says.

"These projects are closely aligned to two government initiatives - War on Weeds and Battle for our Birds."

"Wilding pines are public enemy number one. Last year’s budget include an extra $16m over four years to control them as part of the War on Weeds. More than $20m also came from Budget 2016 for Battle for our Birds to help control a rapid increase in predator numbers caused by heavy forest seeding, or mast."

"It’s through projects such as these in Northland that we will achieve our Predator Free 2050 vision by melding local commitment and knowledge with DOC’s know-how and expertise to make significant conservation gains."

The funding recipients are:

- Te Roroa iwi - $180,000 to support Te Toa Whenua, a 900 ha landscape and river restoration project on the Waipoua River.

- Te Komanga Marae - $160,000 for pest and weed control in the Kowhairoa Peninsula Historic Reserve near Whangaroa.

- NZ Landcare Trust - $40,000 for the Kiwi Coast project to connect North Island brown kiwi populations at Tutukaka and Whangarei Heads.

- Pupu Rangi Nature Sanctuary - $20,000 towards protection of 150ha of private native forest bordering the Marlborough Forest.

"It is outstanding to see Northlanders get behind conservation projects with big ideas like eradicating weeds and pests from the Kowhairoa Peninsula and improving native habitat on the Waipoua River - ambitious goals that will help make our forests and rivers safe for native species once again."

The DOC Community Fund will distribute more than $4 million in 2016/17 to organisations ranging from small community groups working across a single site to national partnerships.