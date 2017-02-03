Northland action plan making strong progress

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 08:00

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges and Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy have praised the progress of the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan, one year on from its launch.

The action plan has been developed and led by the Northland Regional Governance Group and is part of the Government’s Regional Growth Programme. It identifies over 50 actions to support and enable growth in Northland.

"Significant work has been undertaken in the past year and we are starting to see the economic and social benefits of this across the region," Mr Bridges says.

"The plan is moving forward in several key areas such as digital technology with more than $33 million being invested Northland’s ultra-fast broadband roll-out and the region’s digital enablement plan complete.

"It has also been successful in supporting young people. The Kaikohe Growth Industries Pathway program has a number of Northland youth on a pathway to employment, and the Tai Tokerau Resort College helping ensure there are skilled people to support the booming local tourism industry."

Mr Guy says several initiatives that enable Northlanders involved in the primary sector to make the most of their businesses are making headway.

"Extension 350 is well underway. This new initiative sees clusters of dairy farms working together and receiving expert business direction advice.

"The MÄori Forestry Collective for Tai Tokerau is now formed and the lessons from a completed prototype planting of 505 hectares will support the next phase of the group’s work."

Mr Bridges says these are just a few examples of the work being done in the region.

"Now is a good time to take stock and reflect on the achievements made so far and to refresh the plan to ensure it still reflects Northland’s aspirations."

For more information on the Regional Growth Programme, visit http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/regions-cities/regional-growth-programme.