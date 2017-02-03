Diesel spill closes section of SH16, Whenuapai

|
[ login or create an account ]
Motorisits are being asked to avoid a section of SH16 in Whenuapai following a diesel spill this morning.
Fire service are at the scene cleaning up the road and while this happens a section of SH16 in the area of Kennedys Road and the Coatsville-Riverhead Highway is closed.
There have been two minor crashes on the road due to the diesel spill one of which occured just before 7.30am.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.