Diesel spill closes section of SH16, Whenuapai

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 08:10

Motorisits are being asked to avoid a section of SH16 in Whenuapai following a diesel spill this morning.

Fire service are at the scene cleaning up the road and while this happens a section of SH16 in the area of Kennedys Road and the Coatsville-Riverhead Highway is closed.

There have been two minor crashes on the road due to the diesel spill one of which occured just before 7.30am.