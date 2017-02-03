Students to benefit from new Marine Centre in Orakei

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 08:57

The University of Auckland is pleased to announce a student water sports facility will be part of the $13 million Hyundai Marine Sports Centre development at Okahu Bay in Orakei.

The University will invest $950,000 towards the facility to secure a home for its student marine clubs to use the centre for the long term.

"This is a unique opportunity for the University to better connect with the Waitemata Harbour and provide an enhanced student experience," says Louis Rattray, Associate Director Campus Life: Sport and Recreation.

The University has several established water sports clubs including the canoe, underwater and kite surfing clubs. However none have permanent facilities except the canoe club, which has a storage shed on Colin Maiden Park, some distance from the water.

Investing in the facility will allow University of Auckland clubs to be part of a marine sports community, with greater access to the water, knowledge and expertise from a greater range of respected marine sports clubs and shared access to a wider range of water craft and equipment.

This will allow for growth in sports such as sailing, waka ama, stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking, all of which have seen a surge in student interest in recent years.

"Participating in sport and recreation whilst at University has been proven to help students be more successful. Providing an environment which includes sport and recreation opportunities helps students make friends, reduce stress, improve wellbeing and improve employability," Louis says.

Andrew Brookland, General Manager Akarana Marine Sports Charitable Trust, adds: "Support and investment from the University of Auckland is hugely significant in our ongoing funding programme, helping to ensure delivery of the Centre’s aspirations - to be an inclusive, proactive and vibrant community hub."

The demolition process has begun on the existing Royal Akarana Yacht Club to make way for the new Hyundai Marine Sports Centre, with the new modern facility due to open late 2018.