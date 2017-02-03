Serious crash SH29 near Karapiro

|
Police are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29, near Karapiro.
The road is closed and Police are warning motorists in the area to expect delays.
We ask that people are patient and follow the directions of emergency services at the scene while detours are being set up.
Updates will be provided as they come to hand.
