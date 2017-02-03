Waitangi weekend hotspots map

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 10:21

This link will show you the key highways which tend to get a little busy over the long Waitangi weekend we have ahead of us and the times they have been busiest based on past years’ congestion and more recent experience (for example, the increasingly busy Lewis Pass SH7/ 63 route Picton to Christchurch after the Kaikoura earthquakes).

SH1 into Kaikoura from Christchurch is open daylight hours from the south.

The Otira Gorge, SH73, is back to two lanes and fully open all hours.

