Serious crash SH29 near Karapiro

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 10:17

Two people have died following a serious crash between two cars at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29, near Karapiro.

Police were called to the crash at approximately 9:50am.

A third person involved has received serious injuries and is being transported via ambulance to Waikato Hospital.

Police is now in the process of notifying next of kin.

As the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are being put in place but motorsits should be aware these will add a substantial amount of time to your journey.

Police thank people in advance for their patience.