Manawatu must fight for NZGP

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 10:36

A blunt ‘bums on seats’ message is being enforced by Manfeild in respect to the largest national circuit racing event remaining in the Manawatu beyond this year.

"We want to keep the Grand Prix local," Manfeild chief executive Julie Keane says.

"We have fought hard in the past to maintain our association; we will continue that fight going forward. But now, more than ever, is the time when our supporters must speak out, and loudly.

"The best thing our community can do to support us is turn up, it will be hard for them to not return to us if we have a massive crowd."

Running at Manfeild, its home from 2008, on February 11-12, the Toyota Racing Series-contested race could well have the most significant international status of annual sports events held in the region. It is televised and webcast to 120 countries.

But that link and the sizeable economic benefit it delivers is now in jeopardy.

Host rights are up for review and the sport’s national body, MotorSport New Zealand has determined a new selection process.

Rather than continue to seek suitor bids, it will leave the venue choice to the series promoter. This year that has been Auckland-based Speedworks Events.

Mrs Keane says nothing is certain. Manfeild strongly desires to keep the race and she hopes the community does as well.

But there’s a simple reality that everyone needs to take heed of, she told more than 80 business leaders and local dignitaries who came to Manfeild last night (February 1) for a Manawatu Chamber of Commerce ‘after five’ gathering.

"The best chance of keeping the NZGP, an event that we believe is very important to the region and its economic well-being, is to show you care.

"The best way to show you care is to come along on the weekend - we need a good crowd. Nothing sends a stronger message."

Mrs Keane said the circuit had fought in the past to keep the race local, and would keep fighting, "but we need your help."

That call did not just apply to the race but also the Chris Amon Celebration dinner, a special event running in conjunction with the race meeting.

"The dinner is our - Manfeild’s - event, one we have invested heavily into. The success of this dinner is also in the community’s hands."

Amon had huge popularity here and abroad and Manfeild felt it was vital to celebrate his legacy to the track, the region and the sport.

"We lost a great hero, an icon, when Chris passed away last August and now is the time for his fanbase to show how much he meant to us all.

"Chris was very much the local boy done good.

"His birthplace is just 20 minutes’ drive from us, he was instrumental in the track’s design, the Toyota road car development programme in which he was heavily involved ran from Manfeild and, of course, Toyota Racing Series - the class that contests the GP - was created with his strong support.

"Chris always argued strongly for the NZGP to stay at Manfeild; he felt ours was the best track.

"He was our friend - hence why we are now Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon and why we are staging the dinner and have invited Chris’s team-mate at Ferrari in 1968, celebrated international star Jacky Ickx, as our special guest and speaker.

"It is appropriate, too, that the dinner also doubles as the TRS prize-giving."

Andrew Davis, general manager of marketing for Palmerston North-headquartered Toyota New Zealand, also reinforced how important the single-seater category is to a vision the new vehicle market leader shared with Amon about helping young sports people achieve internationally.

While TRS had tended to be dominated by overseas’ drivers, three of the 20-strong field contesting the 2017 series were New Zealanders.

More than half a dozen NZ drivers, including two local stars - Palmerston North’s Brendon Hartley, now a sports car racing world champion, and Wanganui’s Earl Bamber, who won the famous Le Mans 24-Hours race two years ago - had found their way overseas on the strength of their TRS showings.

Daniel Kvyat, a Russian, and Canadian Lance Stroll, who were in the TRS field just a couple of years ago, were now Formula One drivers.

With TRS being shown all over the globe, the eyes of the world were on New Zealand and, by extension, on the Manawatu in respect to the NZGP.