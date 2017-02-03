Specavers' spectacle wearer of the year winner announced

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 10:45

A retail assistant from Hawke’s Bay has been hand-picked by Kim Cattrall as the winner of the nationwide Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition, presented by Specsavers. This month, Brian Hobson will fly to New York for an all-expenses paid trip for two to meet star judge Kim Cattrall, who noticed the 25-year-old out of almost 1,000 entries.

Popular from the beginning, Brian was initially fast-tracked to the finalist stage by Polly Gillespie from The Hits radio station. At the finalist experience in Auckland, Brian met the other five finalists; all of whom had been identified as wearing their glasses with style and confidence, as well as New Zealand judge; celebrity hair and make-up artist, Kath Gould.

A few weeks later Brian received the call to let him know he had been selected as the specsiest in the country.

"What a way to kick off the New Year with a win like this and a trip to New York! I am so flattered that Kim Cattrall, Kath Gould and Alex Perry all chose me as the Spectacle Wearer of the Year. I couldn’t believe it when I got the call! Being selected as a finalist was an amazing experience, but having the chance to go to America for the first time and meet my celebrity idol, all thanks to my glasses, now that’s a dream come true," says Brian.

A specs-wearer since the age of 15, Brian never thought this could lead to such an amazing opportunity.

"I’ve worn glasses ever since I was in school and spent a long time choosing my first specs. It was then that I realised that my glasses allow me to express my own individual style. I’m proud wearing them and that’s what drove me to enter the competition, I never imagined I would win! Specsavers has given me an experience of a lifetime which I am so grateful for," Brian adds.

According to star judge and competition ambassador, Kim Cattrall, Brian stood-out as the overall winner as soon as she saw the finalist photos.

"Brian’s charming and quietly confident personality really comes through from behind his frames and I love his classy look. He is exactly what I was looking for in the search for our Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year, someone whose personality shines as soon as they put on their specs.

"It’s going to be great to spend time with Brian in New York. As a proud spec-wearer myself, it has been a wonderful experience to launch the competition and select the overall winner. New Zealand had a high-calibre of entries and it’s been great to see so many people who make their specs the ultimate fashion accessory."

As the winner of the coveted Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year title, Brian will fly to New York where he will meet Kim Cattrall in person, plus spending money and a year’s supply of designer glasses from Specsavers. As a finalist, Brian has already won $500 cash, a voucher for two pairs of Specsavers designer glasses and attended a styling session and professional photo-shoot.

Fellow judge Kath Gould, enjoyed hosting the humble Hawke’s Bay local at the finalist event in Auckland and was a fan of his enthusiasm and positive disposition.

"Selecting a winner out of all our fabulous finalists was a real challenge but Brian is incredibly deserving of the Spectacle Wearer of the Year title. He makes a great ambassador for all glasses-wearers across the country, and it helps that he looks absolutely fantastic in his frames," says Kath.

Brian entered the competition along with more than 900 other Kiwis in October 2016. For more information, visit loveglasses.specsavers.co.nz.