Work to start on improving safety on SH14 Hospital Road

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 10:48

Safety improvements to State Highway 14 near Whangarei Hospital are due to start next week.

The NZ Transport Agency is installing traffic lights at the intersection of State Highway 14 (Maunu Road) and Hospital Road, extending the cycle lanes and providing a painted median along the state highway.

The upgrade is part of a series of improvements to safety and efficiency on state highways through Whangarei. It builds on the recent upgrade to the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 14.

"These improvements will make it safer and easier for everyone travelling into and out of what’s become a very busy hospital servicing the wider area," says Northland Highway Manager Brett Gliddon.

"As traffic volumes have grown it’s become increasingly difficult for staff, visitors and patients to turn out of Hospital Road and either left or right on the state highway."

The upgrade will also improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists by extending the existing cycle lanes a further 700 metres along the state highway to just past the Hospital Road. This will improve cycle connections between Maunu and the city.

A median will also be painted along the state highway from Hospital Road to Silverstream Road to make it safer for people coming into and out of their driveways.

Preparation works were finished before Christmas and the Transport Agency is due to begin the main construction next week, depending on weather.

The upgrade is expected to be finished by the end of April this year.

There will be an impact on pedestrian and traffic movements during the construction period.

Some property access will also be affected for short periods and residents will need to take extra care and follow the directions of work crew when driving in and out of their properties.

The Transport Agency thanks motorists and pedestrians for their patience while these improvements are underway.