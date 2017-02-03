Water supply repair continues but caution needed

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 10:52

Hamilton City Council staff are continuing to make repairs to the Eastern Bulk Water Main after yesterday’s pipe failure, but are asking the public to continue to conserve water as work begins to provide supply via a second water main.

Staff worked late into the night yesterday to re-establish one main, which in conjunction with diverting supply from the Western Bulk Main, restored supply to the city overnight.

"We are working hard to get back to normal but we are trying to avoid undue pressure on our networks as we get the second main up and running," says Incident Manager Trent Fowles.

"Our community is doing a great job at reducing unnecessary water usage, and we are asking that they continue to avoid outdoor water usage at this time. Our priority now is ensuring we get our network fully operational, and all going well we would hope to achieve this in the next day or so."

The subsidence at the river bank around the pipe area has also had an effect on some water systems for the city’s award-winning Hamilton Gardens.

"We have staff dedicated to working with the Gardens team to get their supplies operational again, and avoid any disruption for visitors," Mr Fowles says. "There may be some limited water or toilet facilities at the Gardens today and we encourage visitors to check the Gardens’ Facebook site for updates.

"The repair site is adjacent to the Gardens, and we have heavy machinery and workers in the area so we also ask visitors and motorists in the area to take extra care as we complete this important work."

Further information on the status of the repairs will be announced later today.