Detour details for crash near Lake Karapiro

Detour in place after serious crash near Lake Karapiro
Motorists travelling near Lake Karapiro in the Waikato are being asked to use a detour after a serious crash.
The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and State Highway 1.
Road users travelling south from Cambridge can use Karapiro Road, State Highway 29 and State Highway 27. People travelling north can turn off at State Highway 27 and follow the signposted detour.
It’s not yet known how long the road will be closed.
