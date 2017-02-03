Educators launch colourful new stage of better funding campaign

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 11:34

Educators from early childhood to secondary school will on Tuesday launch the next phase of the joint campaign to secure better funding for education this election year.

On Tuesday, educators will launch a major tour of heartland New Zealand. Travelling in a colourful campervan, we will take the message about better funding, better learning to every corner of the country, focusing on small towns from Bluff to Kaitaia.

"Election 2017 is a huge opportunity for New Zealand to get it right for kids by reinvesting in education, so every child can have the best start in life possible," NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said.

Last year, educators from both the PPTA and NZEI Te Riu Roa unions joined forces to fight for better funding for better learning, and successfully defeated Government plans to introduce bulk funding in schools.

But the battle is far from over. Funding freezes in both schools and early childhood centres are threatening the education of children and young people everywhere. Principals report that support staff hours are being cut, and parents are being asked to pay more, to make up for the funding shortfall.

"We want to take the call for better funding for better learning out to small towns all over New Zealand and hear what whānau, young people, and communities have to say," said PPTA President Jack Boyle.