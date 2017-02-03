Council to hold public presentation on the Foxton Main Street upgrade

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 11:54

Horowhenua District Council invites the public to a presentation on the Foxton Main Street upgrade.

The presentation will cover the project’s progress to date, the next stage of the upgrade to Clyde Street will involve, and the consultation process for the Cenotaph area.

Council’s Roading Services Manager Kevin Peel says there has been some fantastic progress made.

"The upgrade so far has been very successful and we are looking forward to sharing details of the next stage with the community".

Council Chief Executive David Clapperton had previously committed to further consultation, before a decision is made about the relocation of the Foxton Cenotaph and the final design of the area. The presentation will notify how this process will take place.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday 14 February at 7.00pm in the hall at Manawatu College, 18 Ladys Mile, Foxton.

The overall aim of the Foxton Main Street upgrade is to improve the safety, quality and ambience of the town centre.