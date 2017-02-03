Watch out for Motorcyclists - Operation Rumble is underway

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 12:45

February is a busy time on Southern Police District roads with our tourist season in full swing and the upcoming Waitangi weekend.

Police in Southern are conducting Operation Rumble to focus on safe motorcycle use during summer when people head to holiday destinations.

Over the period 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2016, 16 people died, 132 people received serious injuries and 169 minor injuries in crashes involving motorcycles in the Southern District.

Senior Sergeant Steve Larking, Acting Road Policing Manager, Southern District says "Crash causes, for motorcycle riders include: loss of control, inappropriate speed, alcohol and drugs, inexperience and position on the road.

And interestingly more of the crashes occurred on urban roads as opposed to open roads.

When speaking to motorcyclists, Police will be checking drivers licences of riders, motorcycle safety and sobriety."

Police will be giving riders information on the ACC funded "ride forever" motorcycle riders education programme," he says.

Dave Keilty, Senior Injury Prevention Specialist at ACC says "Motorcyclists own their own safety. It’s important for riders to continually check their skills, technique and road knowledge, even for riders who are on their bikes regularly.

And just because the weather is heating up, it doesn’t mean riders should cut down on their gear.

Gear is about keeping safe, not keeping warm - All the gear all the time," he says.

This operation is about trying to reduce the death and injury to the motorcycling community; a vulnerable road user group, says Senior Sergeant Larking.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and ALL motorists are urged to exercise patience on our busy roads and to take that extra look for motorcyclists before changing lanes or pulling into intersections. Since the Operation's been underway, the motorcyclists stopped have received the information well and have appreciated the tips, he said."

This programme is designed to make motorcyclists as safe as possible -we recommend you check it out here. www.rideforever.co.nz/training