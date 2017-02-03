Wastewater overflow at Moa Point treatment plant overnight

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 13:16

The heavy rain yesterday caused a small overflow at the Moa Point wastewater treatment plant. The overflow, of heavily-diluted wastewater, lasted less than five minutes - however warning signs have been posted at Lyall Bay and swimmers and surfers are advised to stay out of the water in the area until Sunday.

People are also advised not to swim in Wellington Harbour until Sunday due to the fact that pollution levels in the harbour will be higher due to contaminants washed down stormwater drains by the heavy rain.