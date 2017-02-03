Routine work on State Highway 2, Aongatete starts next week

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 13:59

People can expect delays at peak times on State Highway 2 near Aongatete from next week.

A 300-metre section of the highway near the Morton Road intersection is to be renewed.

The NZ Transport Agency says the pavement is at the end of its lifespan and it will be reconstructed to extend its life by 7-10 years.

The agency says people should take care around the site and expect moderate delays during peak times.

Both lanes are expected to stay open while the work is carried out and a 50 kilometre per hour temporary speed limit will be put in place. The work is expected to take around three weeks.

The Transport Agency asks drivers to take extra care around heavy road machinery and workers at the site.

Road users can use our website, 0800 number or social media to plan their travel. Planning your journey ahead of time will save you lost journey time and stress.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP