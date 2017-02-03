Weekend weather forecast

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 14:37

A weak ridge of high pressure lies over the upper North Island on Sunday, while northerlies build across the rest of New Zealand.

A front moves northwards over the South Island on Monday, then becomes slow moving over the lower North Island on Tuesday while another ridge spreads over the lower South Island.

On Monday, there is high confidence a heavy rain warning will be required for Westland, especially about the ranges, with confidence lowering to moderate for Fiordland and the ranges of of Buller and northwest Nelson, and late in the day about the Tararua Range. Additionally, there is low confidence northwest gales will become severe for a time about inland parts of the South Island from Southland to the Marlborough Sounds, plus Wellington. For Wairarapa and central Hawkes Bay, there is low risk severe northwest gales late Monday and early Tuesday.

On Tuesday, as the front becomes slow moving over the lower North Island, there is low confidence of rainfall accumulations reaching warning criteria over central New Zealand from Wanganui, Manawatu and Wairarapa down to Marlborough and Buller, with confidence increasing to moderate about the ranges of Buller and northwest Nelson and also about the Tararua Range.

The front over the lower North Island drifts slowly northwards during Wednesday and there is low confidence of warnable amounts of rain for central and lower parts of the North Island from Waitomo, Taupo and Hawkes Bay southwards.