Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 14:40

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Cavandish Drive, Wiri, off State Highway 20.

A car collided with the centre median barrier at approximately 2:10pm this afternoon, Friday 3 February, 2017.

One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Cavendish Drive is closed between Nesdale Avenue and Glasgow Avenue.

While diversions are in place, motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.