|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Cavandish Drive, Wiri, off State Highway 20.
A car collided with the centre median barrier at approximately 2:10pm this afternoon, Friday 3 February, 2017.
One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.
Cavendish Drive is closed between Nesdale Avenue and Glasgow Avenue.
While diversions are in place, motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.