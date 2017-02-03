Youth Mentorship programme seeks emerging young writers

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 15:14

Three secondary school students will each have the opportunity to be mentored by one of New Zealand’s best professional authors in order to develop their craft and hone their writing skills.

The NZSA Youth Mentorship Programme 2017 offers these aspiring young writers (aged 15-18) a mentorship, from May to November, giving them the opportunity to gain valuable skills and knowledge.

The intent of the mentor programme is to foster and develop emerging writing talent with the support of established authors.

Hannah Turnbull of Gisborne was partnered with award winning novelist Anna Mackenzie for her 2016 mentorship and she found the experience extremely positive: "I feel like I can go on from this with the skills needed to write a decent story. I still have a lot to learn, but that comes with the process, and I've been given the guidance I need from Anna to make that journey on my own".

The NZSA has run a highly successful mentoring programme for writers since 1999, thanks to support from Creative New Zealand.

Deadline: 31 March 2017