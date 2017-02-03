Something sweet this Valentine’s Day

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 15:17

Roses are red, violets are blue, muffins are sweet, just like you.

Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with your significant other or embracing single-dom, nothing says I love you like Muffin Break’s decadent Black Forest Velvet Muffin, straight from the Muffin Lab kitchen.

With rich chocolate sponge and red cherries, topped with cream cheese icing and chocolate this delicious treat is ticking all the right boxes.

The Black Forest Velvet Muffin is limited edition and available from 7 February to 6 March, RRP $5.00.

This tasty morsel promises to leave you feeling sweet on the most loved-up day of the year.