NZDF delivers textbooks for Fiji's cyclone-damaged schools

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 16:06

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) delivered this week more than three tonnes of textbooks donated to high schools in Fiji that were damaged last year by Tropical Cyclone Winston.

An Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft transported almost 11,000 books covering subjects including English, maths, chemistry, physics and biology for Year 10-13 students.

"Books are an important resource for learning and we are pleased that we have helped thousands of Fijian students gain access to new books," Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the Air Component Commander, said.

"Our Defence Force conducted a seven-week humanitarian mission to Fiji in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston. Fiji is a close neighbour of New Zealand and we always stand ready to assist Fiji in emergency situations," Air Commodore Webb said.

The Fiji Association in Auckland donated the books to Fiji’s Ministry of Education, for distribution to schools that were ravaged by last year’s cyclone. The books will help restock many school libraries in Fiji’s two main islands - Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.