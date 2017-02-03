Urgent water savings needed again in Hamilton

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 17:12

An unexpected failure to a critical valve related to yesterday’s Bulk Water Main issue has occurred late this afternoon. This means the city again needs urgent water conservation measures this evening. Some elevated areas of Hillcrest which were affected yesterday are likely to have similar effects, while the rest of the city may experience pressure fluctuations over the next several hours while the repair is completed.

The Eastern Bulk Main supplies around 27,000 homes and runs under the Waikato River from the city’s water treatment plant opposite Hamilton Gardens. A substantial section of the riverbank collapsed around the Bulk Main yesterday. Repair crews were on site yesterday and last night managed to restore partial supply. Work has continued on the site today and staff were looking to complete the repair late tonight to reduce disruption for residents when the valve failed.

"This is obviously not ideal, but at least our crews were in place and had the replacement parts ready for the full repair later this evening. When the valve failed we immediately had to divert supply for the Eastern side of the city from the Western Main, as we did yesterday," says City Waters manager Maire Porter.

"We expect this has reduced water supply to a few homes. We would appreciate people in the area letting their neighbours know what has caused the disruption and our teams are working as quickly as possible to restore water. If people have no water supply they can contact our customer service centre on 838 6699. There will be pressure disruptions in the rest of the city as we had yesterday, but we look forward to having normal service restored later this evening."