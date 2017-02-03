Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 19:52

Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for the Levin Water Supply Horowhenua District Council is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for the Levin water supply as of today Friday 3 February, due to yesterday’s rain event that has left the water plant struggling to meet demand and manage the treatment of highly-turbid (muddy) water from the Ohau River.

Until further notice, customers connected to the Levin water supply are advised to boil water before using it for:

- drinking (including making of sachet juice/drinks)

- making ice

- food preparation

- brushing teeth

- preparing infant/toddler formula.

Electric jugs with a cut-off switch can be used as long as they are full - allow the water to come to the boil and wait for it to switch off. Do not hold the switch down to increase the boiling time.

Water can also be placed a clean metal pan and brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

Boiled water should be covered and allowed to cool in the same container.

- If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor or Healthline 0800 611 116.

- People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

Residents with other houses or tenants on their properties should advise them of the contents of this notice.

Residents are also advised to reduce their water use wherever possible to help our treatment plant cope better, while this notice is in place.

Further info for Food Businesses Precautionary Boil Water Notices

In addition to boiling drinking water and water used for food preparation, food businesses need to take the following steps when a precautionary boil water notice has been issued:

Hand washing

It is advised that you provide hand sanitiser at each basin for use after staff have washed their hands. This is also advisable in customer toilets.

Ice making machines

You will need to discard existing ice. Use commercially manufactured ice from an unaffected water supply or use commercially bottled water in the ice machine.

Post-mix soft drink dispensing machines

When these are plumbed in to a water supply, they may not provide appropriate protection. We suggest switching to commercial bottled water.

Coffee machines

Check your water settings, as many coffee machines only heat the water to 85C which is not hot enough to kill some contaminants. If you are unable to set your water to 100C during a boil water notice, then you will need to use commercially bottled water.

Once the boil water notice has been lifted, food businesses will need to make sure they flush, clean, and sanitise, all equipment with water line connections such as post-mix beverage machines, coffee or tea urns, ice machines, glass washers, dishwashers, and other equipment with water connections.