Missing diver in Dunedin

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have suspended the search for a missing free diver in Sandfly Bay, Dunedin.
Police were notified at 6.55pm this evening that a man had not resurfaced while free diving.
A search and rescue operation was deployed, including a helicopter conducting an aerial search and Coastguard carrying out a search on sea.
Police have advised the man’s next of kin that he is missing and a search is underway.
Support is being offered to them.
The search will resume in the morning.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.