Man shot by Police in Christchurch

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 04:41

At about 2:00am this morning Police responded to reported suspicious behaviour incident in Woolston. While patrolling in the area they located a suspicious vehicle with two occupants.

Police have gone to speak with the occupants of the vehicle and recognised one of them, a 24 year old male.

It is alleged that the male has presented a firearm at Police.

Shots have been fired and the male has received moderate injuries to the head.

Police have not been injured in the incident.

Police have rendered immediate first aid and the male has been transported to Christchurch Hospital. An investigation has commenced into the circumstances. The Independent Police Complaints Authority has been notified.