Poll Results: More than half of NZers have had a sunburn this summer

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 09:53

In a nation that has the highest skin cancer rate in the world you'd think in the summer of 2017 we'd have fewer people being sunburnt - but that isn't the case according to WeatherWatch.co.nz latest weekly poll.

The poll asked if you have been sunburnt so far this summer.

A total of 54% said yes.

Of that 54% the majority said the sunburn was "only a little bit" but 8% said they were burnt "badly".

Still it's worth focusing on the positives - and a large 46% also said they have entirely avoided sunburn so far.

However rhe results are unlikely to be what various authorities in New Zealand want to hear as we head into a long weekend with exceptionally sunny and hot weather forecast in many of our most populated holiday spots.

Places like Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will climb into the mid 30s on Monday with highs near 30 degrees in many other regions under mostly sunny skies, especially the North Island.

No matter what your skin colour, we encourage ALL New Zealanders to be sunsmart - check out http://sunsmart.org.nz/ for more!

- WeatheWatch.co.nz Weekly Polls