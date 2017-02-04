Man released from hospital after being shot by police

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 07:10

Statement from Acting Canterbury Police District Commander, Superintendent Lane Todd.

A 24-year-old man is to be released from hospital this morning after sustaining a minor to moderate facial wound to his cheek after being shot by Police.

The man was shot after he presented a firearm at Police.

The incident happened at about 2am this morning when Police responded to reported suspicious behaviour on the corner of St Marks Street and St Lukes Street in Woolston, Christchurch.

While patrolling in the area they located a suspicious vehicle with two occupants.

Police have gone to speak with the occupants of the vehicle and recognised one of them, the passenger.

The passenger presented a firearm and Police fired shots at him.

First aid was given and he was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance, where Police are in attendance.

The man has already been arrested and will be taken into custody once released from hospital.

The other occupant of the vehicle, the driver, is assisting Police with their inquiries.

An investigation has commenced into the circumstances of the incident.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.