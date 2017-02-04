Body found at Karaka Bay

|
Police have recovered a body that was found at Karaka Bay this morning, Saturday 4 February 2017.
The discovery was reported by a member of the public at around 7am.
Police enquiries are ongoing but the death is not thought to be suspicious.
A formal identification is expected to be completed later and the death will be referred to the Coroner.
