Karaka Bay body confirmed as that of missing 19-year-old swimmer

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 10:46

Police can confirm the body found at Karaka Bay in Wellington this morning is that of the 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming in the Hutt River on Thursday night.

The family of the deceased, who is not being named at this stage, has been informed and is requesting privacy.

Police would like to thank all of the organisations who have assisted in the search, including LandSAR, the Hutt Community Emergency Response Team and the Upper Hutt Community Rescue.