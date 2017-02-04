Police name Karapiro crash victim

|
Police can now name the two men who died in a two-car crash at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29, at around 9.50am yesterday (Friday 3 February 2017).
They were Wiremu Gin, 38, from Kaikohe, and 21-year-old Timothy Amoi, from Hamilton.
A third person who was seriously injured in the collision was taken to Waikato Hospital.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.
