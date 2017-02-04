Body found in Dunedin

|
[ login or create an account ]
This afternoon Police divers found a body in Sandfly Bay, Dunedin.
While the formal identification process is yet to identify the body, it is thought to be connected to the search for the missing diver from yesterday afternoon.
The matter will be referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.