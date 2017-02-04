Land search on West Coast

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 16:50

Statement from Sergeant Paul Watson.

Police and Search and Rescue (SAR) staff have found and recovered the body of a 65-year-old man who was reported overdue from a day long tramp in the Jackson Bay area of South Westland.

The man entered the Smoothwater River area, southwest of Jackson Bay on Thursday morning, 2 February, intending to complete a day long round trip.

Police were notified at midday on Friday, 3 February, that he had not returned.

His body was found by SAR staff late on Saturday morning, 4 February, near a bluff in the coastal area between Smoothwater Bay and Stafford Bay.

The man’s next of kin have been advised.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner.