Fire closes line to the West Coast

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 16:46

A fire on the Christchurch - Greymouth line between Cass and Springfield has closed the track.

The fire is still burning.

"A full assessment of damage to the track will be carried out when the fire is under control and it is safe for our staff to access the site," Group General Manager Network Services Todd Moyle says.

"Only when that has been done will be able to comment on when the track will be open again.

"However we do know already that there has been some damage to bridges and signals equipment."

There was no risk to KiwiRail trains or staff as a result of the fire.

The closure affects the TranzAlpine and freight services.