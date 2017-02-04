Hamilton Police locate wanted 28-year-old

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 18:10

Statement from Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson:

Police have located 28-year-old Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora in Hamilton, in relation to an incident which occurred in Hamilton on Sunday 29th January, 2017.

A number of searches have been carried out in attempts to locate him and he was found at approximately 5pm this evening, Saturday 4 February, 2017.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court on Tuesday 7 February, 2017, facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and participating in an organised criminal group.

While the matter is now before the courts, Police are unable to provide further comment.