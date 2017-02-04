Powerball player from Otago scoops $18 million

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 20:19

A lucky Lotto player from Otago has millions of reasons to celebrate tonight after winning $18.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago. The total prize is made up of $18 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

This is the first Powerball win this year, continuing the winning streak from December where Powerball was struck on three separate occasions across the country.

Three other Lotto players also won $250,000 each tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Feilding Video Centre in Feilding, Tony’s Stationery and Lotto in Maungaturoto and on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be worth $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.