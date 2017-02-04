Police name woman killed in Havelock North crash

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 20:00

Hawkes Bay Police can now release the name of the driver who died at the scene of a crash on Te Aute Road near Havelock North, Hawkes Bay at apporoximately 7pm last night, Friday 3 February, 2017.

She was 25-year-old Jennifer Eriha of Flaxmere, Hastings.

The driver of the other vehicle remains at Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Senior Sergeant Nick Dobson of the Eastern District Command Centre says the Serious Crash Unit are investigating the cause:

"This was a tragic incident.

Any crash that takes both a life and where another person is so seriously injured is a reminder to us all how precious life is.

"This should be a timely remind for all road users to take care when driving on our roads."