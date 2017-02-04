Man charged with pointing a firearm at Police

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 17:21

Statement from Acting Canterbury Police District Commander, Superintendent Lane Todd:

Following a shooting in Christchurch at approximately 2am this morning, Saturday 4 February, 2017, a 24-year-old man has been charged with pointing a firearm at Police.

He will appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday 6 February, 2017.

He was released from hospital this morning after sustaining a facial wound after being shot by Police.

He is now in custody.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man, has been charged with possession of drug utensils.

He was uninjured and will appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday 10 February, 2017.

A full scene examination is being completed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.