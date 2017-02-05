Police appeal for information after flare sightings in Te Anau

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 03:00

Police responded to reports of several flare sightings observed near the south end of Te Anau Lake at about 11.00pm Saturday night.

A number of people including Police staff, volunteers and local tourist operators assisted in an extensive search of the lake using Marine craft and a Helicopter to locate any possible persons in distress.

Nothing of interest was located during the search and Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist Police in establishing the circumstances behind the flares being set off.

Any information can be forwarded onto the Te Anau Police on 03 2497600.