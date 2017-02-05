A Waitangi Day heatwave for many

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 09:57

Nor'west winds are likely to lift temperatures into the mid-30s on Monday in the east of New Zealand with hot weather spreading into a number of regions.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says a developing nor'west flow today, Sunday, will strengthen further on Waitangi Day Monday - creating higher temperatures in the east and north of both islands.

The hottest regions will be Hawke's Bay and Gisborne where highs between 33 and 35 degrees are possible.

Canterbury and Marlborough will also be hot with highs in the low 30s. Some parts of Waikato and Bay of Plenty may also reach 30 degrees.

At Waitangi in Northland a high into the late 20s is likely on the coast and into the low 30s inland.

The nor'wester that develops across parts of the country on Sunday and Monday is ahead of a cold front - which arrives in Dunedin with a temperature drop on Monday afternoon. This cold change will sweep across Southland and the West Coast too.

The main centre forecasts that WeatherWatch.co.nz prepares illustrates how the top of the country is settled and the further south you go the more changeable the weather is on Waitangi Day:

Auckland: 27 Sunny, light winds

Tauranga: 28 Sunny, light winds

Hamilton: 27 Sunny, light winds

Wellington: 20 Cloudy spells increase, NW gusty later

Christchurch: 31 Increasing high cloud, NW winds.

Dunedin: 26, NW turns gusty SW with showers, cool change (high may drop to mid-teens after SW change).

The hottest weather will be in the east and north of both islands - and well inland. The coolest and windiest weather will be in the south of both islands.

Heavy Rain also returns to the West Coast centres like Hokitika, Greymouth and Westport.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz