Diver dies north of Tolaga Bay

A diver has died in Anaura Bay this morning.
Emergency services were notified just before 9.50am.
He had surfaced from a dive and after getting out of the water he collapsed.
Despite the efforts of the Fire Service and Ambulance he could not be revived.
The matter has been referred to the Coroner.
