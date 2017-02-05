Hamilton returns to Water Alert Level 1

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 12:47

Statement from Hamilton City Council

We've just received confirmation that our inspections of last week's repair work to the Eastern Bulk Water Main mean that we can return to Water Alert Level One. This means sprinklers can be used between 6am and 8am and 6pm and 8pm. Handheld hosing is allowed at anytime.

A big thank you to everyone for your water saving efforts. Though last week's restrictions have been lifted, we encourage you to use water wisely. For water saving tips, check out www. smartwater.org.nz