Horse survives crash in Upper Hutt

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 11:51

A horse has been walked to safety after the trailer it was in was involved in a crash this morning.

Emergency services were called just after 09.50am to a report of a horse trailer jack-knifing and rolling on River Rd in Trentham, Upper Hutt.

A vet was called and the animal was given a sedative before being freed from the trailer.

Stitches were applied to a wound before the horse was walked to a nearby riding centre.

No-one else was injured.