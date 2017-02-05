Horse survives crash in Upper Hutt

|
[ login or create an account ]
A horse has been walked to safety after the trailer it was in was involved in a crash this morning.
Emergency services were called just after 09.50am to a report of a horse trailer jack-knifing and rolling on River Rd in Trentham, Upper Hutt.
A vet was called and the animal was given a sedative before being freed from the trailer.
Stitches were applied to a wound before the horse was walked to a nearby riding centre.
No-one else was injured.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.