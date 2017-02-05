Scrub fire in Whangarei affecting power and telecommunications

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 18:30

Emergency services are attending to a scrub fire in Whangarei, south of Oakleigh, and Police are warning motorists to be cautious as traffic lights are out.

Power and telecommunications, including cellphone coverage, in multiple areas across the district is affected.

Contractors are working on the issues but a time frame is not available at this stage.

In the case of an emergency, 111 can still be accessed by non-digital landlines.