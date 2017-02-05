|
Statement from Sergeant Michel Bloom, Greymouth Police:
Missing woman Shelley Crooks has been found.
A member of the public recognised her while out on a track in the Punakaiki, West Coast Area and called emergency services at approximately 7pm.
Police are yet to speak with Ms Crooks.
She is now safe in hospital receiving medical treatment.
