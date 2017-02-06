Church opens its doors to Indian students facing deportation

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 08:26

On Sunday, 5 February, an extraordinary meeting of the Auckland Unitarian Church Management Committee (MC) was held. The meeting considered a request for support from Indian students facing deportation due to fraudulent documents their agents submitted without their knowledge.

After considerable discussion the committee passed the following two resolutions unanimously:

(1) The MC supports these students in their efforts to complete their educational plans, including one year work experience (that was part of the plan) and asks the Government to find a solution to allow these students to remain, on compassionate grounds.

(2) In line with the church’s open door policy, the MC allows access to the church during the day by the students and their supporters.

The Rev Clay Nelson expressed appreciation to the Committee for their support of these young men and woman, saying, "Supporting justice and fair play is in the DNA of Unitarians. This situation requires a response from us. It is clear that these students are being subjected to a harsh penalty due to the actions of others and not their own. We implore the government to intercede on their behalf. It is the right thing to do."