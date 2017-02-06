Woman dies after being swept out to sea, north of Karamea

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 12:05

Statement from Sergeant Paul Watson:

A woman has died after being swept out to sea while walking on the beach near the mouth of the Kohaihai River, approximately 15kms north of Karamea.

At about 3.30pm on Sunday 5 February, the 70-year-old was walking along the water's edge with her partner when they were taken by surprise by a large wave.

Despite the efforts of the woman's partner, he was unable to prevent her being swept away.

A search and rescue operation involving two helicopters, several local recreational boats and search personnel was immediately put into place.

Search teams subsequently located and recovered the woman's body from the sea, several kilometres north of where she was swept away, at about 5.30pm on Sunday.

Conditions at the time were fine and clear, with a large swell coming onto shore.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.