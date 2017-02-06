Assault investigated by Hawke’s Bay Police

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 12:01

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating the assault of a man at Haumoana.

The unidentified man was found unconscious today at about 7am.

He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are carrying out a scene examination in the vicinity of Domain Road.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Police on 06 831 0700.

Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.